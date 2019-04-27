SAN DIEGO — Last Saturday night, John Johns had just arrived home in La Jolla after flying down from the Bay Area when he received a call from his wife in Sri Lanka where it was Easter Sunday.

“She just kept saying, ‘don’t worry. Everyone is ok. I am ok. We are all ok.’ I finally said, ‘Dina what happened?”

News of the Sri Lanka deadly suicide bombings on Easter Sunday had not made it across the globe yet. John was listening in real-time the aftermath of the deadly bombings at churches and luxury hotels – including the Kingsbury Hotel where his wife Dina Johns had been staying and in the exact place where she would usually eat breakfast every morning.

On Easter Sunday, Dina Johns instead ordered room service.

“The fact that she got room service undoubtly saved her life because she was getting room service at exactly the moment the bomb went off,” said John.

Dina and her nephew were staying at the Kingsbury Hotel for a family wedding. He had not called Dina to meet for breakfast like he normally would, but Dina learned that he was uninjured.

Both were escorted out of the hotel. Dina was able to only grab her phone as she was escorted out of the hotel wearing her nightgown.

John and Dina have three children and two grandchildren. John had spoken to Dina’s account of the events but it wasn’t until he saw an image of the blown out windows and mangled steel that he understood that he nearly lost his wife of 42 years.

“I cried when I saw the photograph,” he said.

John believes Dina was probably in a state of shock, but said grief hit her when she learned a hotel worker she had befriended during her stay had been killed in the bombings.

John and Dina will be reunited Sunday morning when she arrives in Los Angeles.

In the meantime, John said his wife is safe and staying with family. Her cousin’s wedding was canceled out of respect for the grieving families and safety concerns.

Sri Lankan security forces found 15 bodies, including six children, early Saturday after militants linked to the Easter bombings opened fire and set off explosives during a raid on their house in the country's east, police said.

The gunbattle began Friday night after police tipped off soldiers to a suspected safe house near the town of Sammanthurai , where authorities said the militants detonated three explosions and opened fire. At least three others were wounded in the attack, said police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara.

He said that some of the dead likely were militants who blew themselves up in suicide bombings. Earlier, the military said at least one civilian had been killed in the attack.

Raids and police curfews shut down areas of eastern Sri Lanka as Catholic leaders canceled Sunday Masses indefinitely. Officials also urged Muslims to stay home for prayers in an extraordinary call by the clergy to curtail worship as fear of more attacks plagued the island nation.

On Thursday night, Sri Lanka's Health Ministry drastically reduced its estimated death toll from the bombings. A statement said "approximately" 253 people had been killed, nearly one-third lower than an earlier police estimate of 359 dead.

The discrepancy was not immediately explained, but it fit a pattern of confused reports by Sri Lankan officials that have muddled the investigation. On Friday, police apologized to a Brown University student and a human rights activist after they posted her picture to Twitter and erroneously identified her as a wanted militant. The police then deleted their Twitter account.