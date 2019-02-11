SAN DIEGO — Asian restaurant owners in Kearny Mesa believe they are the latest target of break-ins in the area, and the raids were all captured on camera.

On October 23, video footage captured a pair of suspects armed with gloves and flashlights as they broke into Okan Diner in Clairemont Mesa at 4:30 a.m.

At Okan Diner, surveillance video shows one of the burglars trying to pry open something they believe holds cash while a second burglar takes bottles of Sake.

Just two days later, two suspects broke into Yakatori Hino at 2:30 a.m., in Kearny Mesa. One week later, the restaurant’s door is still boarded up.

Yakatori Hino’s manager said the suspects took cash before taking off.

Nao Miura, at Yakatori Hino, said he was awoken by police at his home telling him the restaurant had been broken into. When he arrived at the restaurant, he found a mess at the register.

“I saw the shattered glass, the broken doors. I have a feeling this is not going to stop,” he said.

Managers at both restaurants believe the suspects in both break-ins are the same.

One of the suspects is seen wearing a hoodie. A second suspect is seen with short hair and something that looks like a scarf wrapped around his or her face.

On September 22, Sushi Yaro on Engineer Road, also in Kearny Mesa, was broken into at 7:15 a.m.

“Why does he go after all the Japanese restaurants? We have alarms. We have video, but we can’t stop this,” said Sam Cha, Sushi Yaro owner.

In the case of Sushi Yaro, surveillance cameras were able to capture a convertible with a hooded man with his face covered get out and try to break into a neighboring business before breaking into Sushi Yaro.

The suspect was able to grab the cash register and is out in two-and-a-half minutes.

In the cases involving Okan Diner and Yakatori Hino, a white truck was seen leaving the crime scene.

No one knows if all the break-ins are connected, but the Japanese restaurant owners are spreading the word.

San Diego police were not available for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department.