POWAY, Calif. — Processing a traumatic event is hard on anyone, but it can be especially challenging for children.

On Saturday, there were several children inside Chabad of Poway when a gunman opened fire, including eight-year-old Noya Dahan who was hit by shrapnel.

“It was really scary. I am not supposed to go through this stuff. I saw the Rabbi jump with kids,” said Dohan.

While Noya is expected to fully recover from her physical injuries, but her emotional trauma and that of the other children present at the time of the shooting, will take time to heal.

Dr. Lardon is a psychiatrist and said now is the time to be open with your kids by talking to them about the event, validating their feelings and making sure they feel empowered.

Dr. Lardon said it is important to discuss safety procedures with children– making sure they understand what they need to do if an emergency happens while keeping the explanation age appropriate.

Following the shooting, people of all faiths and walks of life from all around San Diego have shown support for Chabad of Poway and its members.