DEL MAR, Calif. — Over the weekend, a horse got loose near Dog Beach in Del Mar and ended up running northbound on Pacific Highway – also known as Highway 101 – for 30 minutes. The animal eventually stopped in Encinitas.

A person in the area was able to capture cell phone footage of the horse as it made its way along the freeway Sunday. It was reported to deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station just before 11:30 a.m., the agency said.

The horse collided with a vehicle near Vulcan Avenue and Encinitas Boulevard, according to authorities. A woman in the car was transported as a precaution but she did not suffer any injuries.

A deputy administered first aid to the injured horse while waiting for the San Diego Humane Society to arrive. The officer was able to stop the bleed and the horse was taken to a nearby veterinary facility.

The horse is expected to be OK.