SAN DIEGO — A young girl had to be taken to a hospital for a possible drowning incident in Mission Valley Saturday night.

Dispatchers received a report of a possible drowning around 7:40 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex near the intersection of Mission Center and Mission Valley Roads, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

A 2-year-old girl was reportedly found in the pool and taken to Rady Children's Hospital.

San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster confirmed a two-year-old was hospitalized, but had no further information.