SAN DIEGO — The Getty Fire erupted early Monday morning on a hillside close to the 405 Freeway near Getty Center Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The blaze quickly fed on dry brush to expand to about 40 acres. By 8 a.m., the flames had chewed through an estimated 500 acres, threatening some of the Southland's ritziest neighborhoods.

RELATED: More than 1,100 firefighters battling Getty Fire in Los Angeles

The fire grew to 618 acres by midday.

The Getty Fire hit close to home for News 8's reporter Steve Price. His mother lives in the mandatory evacuation area, but Steve and his sisters could not reach her to make sure she was safe.

Emergency officials tried to reach to reach Mrs. Price to let her know she needed to evacuate, but she never answered her phone and therefore did not know of the conditions around her home.

Mrs. Price said that to avoid receiving calls at six or seven in the morning, she takes the phone of the hook.

Steve and his sisters turned to police for help.

"The police knocked on my door and they said you got 15 minutes to get out of here. Take your most valuable things and make sure you take your meds," said Mrs. Price.

Mrs. Price said he has lived at her home for over 50 years and been through a lot of fires, but the Getty Fire has been the worst.

Steve's parent's home was not damaged, but their neighbors lost everything.

Mrs. Price said she will leave her phone connected from now on so Steve and his sisters does not have to call police next time.

"Thank you son. I am forever grateful. I love you," she said.

Authorities said eight structures were believed to have been destroyed, and at least five others damaged.

Evacuation orders were issued for roughly 10,000 structures -- both homes and commercial buildings.