SAN DIEGO — A fundraiser was held Friday in San Diego for Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, who is accused of killing a teenage Islamic State fighter under his care and then holding his reenlistment ceremony with the corpse.

Navy prosecutors also accuse Gallagher of shooting two civilians in Iraq and opening fire on crowds. Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

His lawyers have said he did not murder anyone and that disgruntled SEALs made the accusations because they wanted to get rid of a demanding platoon leader.

A recent New York Times report titled "Navy SEALs Were Warned Against Reporting their Chief for War Crimes," alleges that Gallagher "stabbed a defenseless teenage captive to death. Picked off a school-age girl and an old man from a sniper's roost while indiscriminately spraying neighborhoods with rockets and machine-gun fire."

The claims come from a 439 page investigative report that alleges Gallagher's platoon saw their "highly decorated platoon chief commit shocking acts in Iraq."

His family started the justiceforeddie.com with a court date countdown at the top of the page. Gallagher's trial is set for May 28.

The fund has raised more than $382,000 to support his legal bills. A motions hearing is set for Wednesday.