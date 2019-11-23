CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Parents are not kicking their kids out their door right away after high school. U.S. Census Bureau data shows more young adult Californians are living at home in multigenerational households than in the past.

“I didn't expect to be home for more than two years,” says Francis Lara.

The 24-year-old graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 2017 and moved back home with his parents in Chula Vista after earning his bachelor's from the university's College of Science and Math. Like many young adults, Lara has $90,000 in college loan debt. He worked multiple jobs and now has a career. He hopes to move out next year.

“I didn’t have the preparation, or I didn't know too much about what I was taking out or how long it would take to pay off,” said Lara.

Debt is one of the many reasons why 20% of Americans live multigenerational households.

That’s up 12% according to Pew Research Center Senior Research Economist, Richard Fry. CalMatters says U.S. Census Bureau data shows roughly 37% of Californians ages 18-34 live at home.

“Marriage among them has declined [and] that’s partly I think reflecting their priorities and goals,” says Fry.

The researcher says these are not couch surfers. Fry says young adults are staying in school longer, and even after the 2007 Great Recession, careers have been harder to build.

“It was a pretty slow recovery," said Fry. "It was not robust until the last two years and one of the basic reasons we can point to is because [of] the housing market and construction was pretty weak in many metropolitan areas."

Fry says cultural reasons play a part in multigenerational households among Hispanic and Asian families. Fry predicts living at home will become more common in those groups.

Not surprisingly, the cost of living in San Diego has become an issue for many San Diegans, especially younger ones.

CalMatters reports in the South Bay where Francis lives, 50% of young adults still live at home. The median rent there is $1,835 per month.

In Otay, where 20-year-old Hunter Johnson lives, median rent is more than $1,110 per month. Zillow reports San Diegans spend 39% of their income on rent.

“I was like 'oh lord, that is lot more than I thought it would be,” said Johnson.

After high school, Johnson says he moved out of his dad’s home on the East Coast to the West Coast into his mom’s home with his stepdad and siblings in Otay.

His mom, Jeanne Vinson, thought he would be out by now.

“I welcomed it with open arms in the beginning," said Vinson.

Johnson works a minimum wage job at Chick-Fil-A, has a monthly car payment and does his own laundry, but admits he doesn’t have to dishes or cook.

“Living at home has made me, I guess, lazy," said Johnson. "You can say 'lazy' because I'm comfortable."

CalMatters says this living arrangement is common in New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey where cost of living is also high. Johnson and Lara say most of their friends are also living at home so it’s not embarrassing or getting in the way of their dating life.

Lara says it’s where his parents live that can be the inconvenience.

“It’s because I live 20 minutes away from all the action," said Lara.

While living with parents may appear on-trend, researchers says there’s not enough data to show if it’s the new norm.

Johnson says he's in no rush.

“It would be doable for me to save a few paychecks and just find a place, but it’s more comfortable living at home," said Johnson.

U.S. Census Bureau data shows nationwide, younger men are more likely to be financially independent by age 22 or younger, but in California, more younger men still live at home.