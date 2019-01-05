SAN DIEGO — Some have said before the attack, the suspected gunman in the Poway synagogue shooting seemed like a normal teen, which has many wondering what went wrong. A friend and former classmate of the alleged shooter says the accused was a completely different person less than a year ago.

Owen Cruise says he still can't wrap his head around it.

"We were all friends with him in high school and we didn't expect him to do anything like this,” said Cruise.

When he realized the suspected synagogue shooter's name was the same as his friend and former classmate, he thought it had to be someone else.

"I thought of course it was a mistake and it took me a while before I was actually able to accept it and we're all shocked,” Cruise said.

Less than a year ago, Cruise says he and the accused gunman were both seniors at Mt. Carmel High School where the suspect's father was a beloved and respected teacher.

Cruise says the accused gunman thrived in academics and was part of several clubs.

"He never mentioned race or ethnic background in high school,” said Cruise. “San Diego is a very diverse community, especially that area, and he was friends with a diverse array of people.”

Cruise says he's now struggling to reconcile that person with the man accused of terrorizing the Chabad of Poway and murdering in cold blood.

"I could not believe it when I read about it,” he said.

Part of that disbelief has to do with the suspect's family.

"[I] know that they're a great family,” said Cruise. “He even said in his manifesto his family did not teach him to think this way. His actions were not a result of the way he was raised.”

He can only speculate as to what drove the accused gunman to change so dramatically in such a short amount of time.

"[Maybe he had] fallen into the wrong crowd and maybe gotten into some dark corners of the internet,” said Cruise.

But the suspect isn't who Cruise says he is focused on. His thoughts are now with the victims and the suspect's family.

“That family does not condone anything related to that type of behavior,” he said.