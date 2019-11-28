SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It's more than a Thanksgiving meal at Father Joe's Village, it's compassion as hundreds of volunteers throughout the county will serve Thanksgiving meals for those in need over the holiday.

On Wednesday, Father Joe's Village and Salvation Army Kroc Center held a pre-Thanksgiving dinner.

Bonnie Tuck, a Salvaltion Army volunteer has volunteered throughout her life.

"It hurts your heart to see those people in dire straights, but it also feels good to help them," said Tuck.

A disabled veteran and those having challenging times, said it means everything to them to receive a warm meal.

The gift keeps on giving this season.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Rolando hosted 'Thanksgiving Dinner for Seniors' where dozens without a family enjoyed a meal with fellow guests.

Thanksgiving Day:

Father Joe's Village dining hall will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Father Joe's Village is hosting its 18th Annual 5k at Balboa Park, starting at 6:30 a.m.

Salvation Army is hosting its 36th Annual Salvation Army Thanksgiving Meal.

Where: Golden Hall/202 C St.

Doores open at 11:30 a.m.

Meals served at 12:15 p.m.