SAN DIEGO — A Del Cerro man whose toddler daughter drowned in a swimming pool at the family's home was arrested Friday in connection with her death.



Officers and paramedics responding to a medical emergency in the 6500 block of Dwane Avenue found the 18-month-old girl in grave condition about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police.



The child was taken to Rady Children's Hospital and placed on life support in an intensive-care unit, where she was pronounced dead this morning, Lt. Carole Beason said.



The girl's father, Elijah Glassman, was booked on suspicion of child endangerment, Beason said.



Further details on the circumstances of the fatality were not immediately available.



Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SDPD’s Child Abuse Unit at (619) 531-2260 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.