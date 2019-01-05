SAN DIEGO — On Tuesday, the San Diego County District Attorney spoke about the role the Internet plays in the spread of hatred and how it fuels horrific acts of violence.

While not speaking specifically about this weekend’s horrific synagogue shooting and the teen allegedly behind it, the D.A. stressed how the language of hatred in so many cases is the chilling precursor to unspeakable acts of violence and the Internet is playing an increasingly significant role in inflaming those tendencies.

“This past weekend has really shaken us. Hate crimes are often preceded by hate language and language maters,” said D.A., Summer Stephan.

That language is more and more often being shared online.

The alleged gunman reportedly used a far-right online message board to spew his hatred.

“A lot of these people who visited these websites and share these hateful views often want other people to know they are ‘one of them,’” said Stephan.

Psychiatrist Dr. Michael Lardon said these online communities provide an echo chamber.

“It is becoming more and more common for people to express their hateful views on social media, on the Internet. It is an easy way to communicate with other people. So, it is something we are seeing an increase of,” said Dr. Lardon.

Some question how the parents or loved ones of those who have become radicalized to the point of committing violence could not have known.

“Many times, families do not see something happening because the world of social is its own. People are doing it in the privacy of their bedroom,” said Stephan.

“You have a little bit of fear. The next thing you know, it is inflamed because all these other people share that same fear, and if everyone shares the same construct, even if it is crazy, it starts to become a reality,” said Dr. Lardon.