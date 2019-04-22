SAN DIEGO — The City of Oceanside will be celebrating 10 years of its Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 27. In addition to their usual Earth-friendly vendors, the focus this year is on a sustainable food system and simple changes anyone can make in their personal lives to have a big impact on our environment.

Did you know, there is no need to throw away carrot tops? The leafy greens can be used to make pesto! And food that you absolutely can't think of a way to incorporate into a meal can be composted. Ashley Jacobs takes you to North County ahead of the free festival to celebrate Earth Day.

For more information visit, Green Oceanside.