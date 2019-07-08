Crews knocked down a fully involved garage fire in the 2000 block of Froude Street in Ocean Beach on Tuesday evening, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. No one was home during the fire, according to authorities.

Two cats were removed from the home.

The location is also the site of a surfboard repair shop. Hazmat crews responded to handle any chemicals or materials as needed.

There was minor damage to a neighboring fence but the fire was mostly contained to the original structure, according to SDFRD.

No injuries were reported.