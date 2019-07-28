It’s a whole new park after dark during SeaWorld’s Electric Ocean. Immerse yourself in exotic worlds of light and music in this family-friendly event.

Enjoy 8 amazing experiences including the award-winning Cirque Electrique, an electrifying Tesla Coil performance, and dynamic 100’ projection mapping experience at Atlantis Ignites. Plus, join the interactive dance floor featuring a laser host and choreographed routine at Club Current.

After hours of illuminated excitement, end the night with the dazzling display from Laser Reef, featuring a canopy of lasers and a powerful soundtrack. Electric Ocean is a SeaWorld event for all ages and will easily be the brightest memory of your visit.

Visit https://seaworld.com/san-diego/events/electric-ocean/ for more details.