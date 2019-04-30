100.7 San Diego wants you to experience San Diego’s annual Gator By The Bay, the largest, most authentic Louisiana-themed music and food festival this side of the bayou will take place May 9 - 12, 2019 at Spanish Landing Park on San Diego Bay, across from the airport. Enter to win a pair of ANY DAY tickets below!

The event features four days of live music with over 100 musical acts and special performances on seven stages, southern cuisine including 10,000 pounds of crawfish trucked from Louisiana, non-stop live music, dancing and family fun at Spanish Landing Park on beautiful San Diego Bay across from the airport. For more information visit gatorbythebay.com.