Don your festive attire as you mingle with friends, family, and fellow San Diegans to Toast your way through the historic Gaslamp Quarter. Toast to the holidays and reclaim all that is merry and bright – with plenty of festive cocktails, notable nibbles, and shopping discounts for all (21+)! The Toast of Gaslamp returns on Saturday, December 14th and is pleased to bring you a seasonal self-guided walking tour that will have you tasting, toasting, and shopping with 20 sips, 20 bites, and 20 shopping deals that will leave you rosy and ready to carol from 1pm to 5pm. For more information visit Gaslamp.org. Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this festive event!