Listen for the Winners Weekend codewords at 9a, 11a, 2p, and 4p and text 888-570-1007 to be in the running for a Las Vegas getaway to see "Rod Stewart: The Hits!"

Win a two-night stay for two to Las Vegas to see Legendary Rockstar Rod Stewart in concert in 2020 when he returns to Las Vegas in 2020 for 16 shows of his acclaimed residency “Rod Stewart: The Hits,” presented in partnership by Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation Las Vegas, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Rod Stewart: The Hits.” will perform select dates from March 6 through Oct. 3, 2020! You’ll win a pair of tickets for to see this incredible show, plus a two-night stay at the Palace Tower at Caesar’s Palace. All hotel accommodations and concert tickets are subject to availability. You must be 21 or older to enter this contest. No travel is included with this prize package.

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has packed an arena-sized concert into an intimate concert experience that's exclusive to Las Vegas audiences - with no seat more than 145 feet from his majestic stage. Featuring chart-topping hits spanning Stewart’s unparalleled over five-decade career including "You Wear It Well," "Maggie May," "Da Ya Think I’m Sexy," "The First Cut is the Deepest," "Tonight’s the Night" and "Forever Young", the high-energy show treats audiences to an intimate, concert celebration.

Ticket prices for “Rod Stewart: The Hits." start at $49, plus tax and fees, and may be purchased in person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Box Office, by calling 866-320-9763 or online by visiting ticketmaster.com/rodstewartvegas.