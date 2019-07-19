Starting Monday (8/19), get ready to make some magic this summer! We're giving away family 4-packs of One-Day, One-Park tickets to the Disneyland® Resort. Listen weekdays at 9a, 11a, 2p, and 4p for the text-to-win code word. Text that code word back to us within 30 minutes to 888-570-1007 and be qualified for that day's Disneyland tickets.

100.7 San Diego wants you to experience all the fun and magic at the Disneyland® Resort this summer, like the sense-sational Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, the latest addition to Pixar Pier, the dazzling Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular, and the amazing all-new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge—now open in Disneyland Park! Get all the details at www.disneyland.disney.go.com.