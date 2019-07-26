100.7 San Diego wants you to have the BEST. SUMMER. EVER!

We just finished up Round 1 of "Summer Match & Win," but the winning continues! We'll be kicking off Round 2! Be sure to print a new game board to follow along.

Listen weekdays at 9a, 11a, 2p, and 4p, and be caller 10 at 888-570-1007 to win a 100.7 San Diego swag bag. Then pick 2 squares to reveal the prizes, if they match, YOU WIN THAT PRIZE!

We’re playing the Match & Win game all summer long and you could win cash, trips, concert tickets, theme park tickets, tech items, and more!









We’ve partnered with AAA Discounts & Rewards® to give you the chance to win cool prizes. It is so easy to save your money on a variety of things from dining to entertainment and family fun! Before you spend, check out AAA.com/discounts and find new ways to save every day.

100.7 SAN DIEGO “MATCH & WIN” SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “Match & Win” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of San Diego County who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of 100.7 San Diego (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes Period will begin at 9:00 a.m. P.T. on July 29, 2019 and end at 5:00 p.m. P.T. on August 30, 2019 or when all prizes have been claimed. (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

During the Sweepstakes Period, listen to the station at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. weekdays (Monday-Friday) during the entry period.

The Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entrants not making a return call to the Station in the time allotted for the promotion due to the delays or drops in Internet streaming. WARNING: Online listeners to streamed broadcasts may experience a lag in transmissions due to buffering limitations and other delays in the online streaming of its broadcast signal. Due to buffering limitations, possible drops, delays and lags in online streaming, entrants should not rely on online streaming.

4. Winner Selection . Beginning Monday, July 25, 2019, listen weekdays at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. P.T. for the cue to call. The designated caller at 888-570-1007 will get an on-air chance to play the Match & Win game to win a prize. There will be a maximum of four (4) cues to call per weekday during the contest period. The designated caller will try to match prizes by selecting two numbers between 1 and 40 that represent squares on the Match & Win game board. Callers will only have one chance to choose two numbers and may not change the numbers once they have announced their choice of available squares their first time. If prizes behind the two squares selected match, the caller will be awarded that grand prize. (Pending verification of eligibility). Once a box is matched and won, it is no longer available for the contest. Squares/numbers that have already been won will be shown at 1007sandiego.com. Any unclaimed prizes will not be awarded.

Prizes are nontransferable and non-assignable. Winner will be responsible for any and all taxes on the full amount awarded.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds . There will be a total of up to twenty (20) winners over the course of the promotion. Winners will receive prizes from the following list, depending on the squares they match:

$500 Cash Prize

One (1) winner will receive a $500 in the form of a check. ARV: $500.00.

$1,000 Cash Prize

One (1) winner will receive a $1,000 in the form of a check. ARV: $1,000.00.

$250 Amazon Gift Card

One (1) winner will receive a $250 Amazon Gift Card. ARV: $250.00.

Amazon Echo Smart Speaker

One (1) winner will receive one (1) Amazon Echo Smart speaker with Alexa. ARV: $99.00.

Apple Air Pods

One (1) winner will receive one (1) Apple Airpods. ARV: $159.00.

Apple Watch

One (1) winner will receive one (1) Apple Watch Series 3. ARV: $279.00.

Audio Technica Turntable

One (1) winner will receive one (1) Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB Direct-Drive Turntable (Analog & USB). ARV: $229.00.

Bose TV Sound Bar

One (1) winner will receive one (1) Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar. ARV: $199.00

Fire HD 10 Tablet

One (1) winner will receive one (1) Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, 10.1" 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Black. ARV: $149.00.

Fitbit

One (1) winner will receive one (1) Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker. ARV: $99.00

Front Row Tix: The Who

One (1) winner will receive two (2) front row tickets to see The Who: Moving On Tour coming to the Viejas Arena (5500 Canyon Crest Dr, San Diego, CA 92182) on October 16, 2019. ARV: $1,000.00

GoPro Hero7

One (1) winner will receive one (1) GoPro HERO 7 Black. ARV: $399.00

JBL Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($99)

One (1) winner will receive one (1) JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Portable Stereo Speaker. ARV: $99.00

Ring Video Doorbell

One (1) winner will receive one (1) Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel, Works with Alexa. ARV: $99.00.

TCL Smart TV

One (1) winner will receive one (1) TCL 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV. ARV: $278.00.

Sony PlayStation 4

One (1) winner will receive one (1) Sony - PlayStation 4 1TB Console. ARV: $249.99.

Criss Angel Vegas Package

One (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to Criss Angel, Mindfreak, with a Meet and Greet at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, and a two (2) night stay at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas (3667 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109). ARV: $650.00. Must be 21 years of age or older. Prize may be used only for the date(s) specified. Hotel guest room accommodations for winner and guest, double occupancy, three days and two nights based on availability. Not redeemable for cash, not transferable, may not be combined with another offer. Winner must use all prize components in a single visit. Winner may not substitute prize components. In the unlikely event that one or more of the prize components is not available for any reason, Planet Hollywood reserves the right to substitute a Las Vegas experience of equal or greater value at its sole discretion. In the unlikely event that the artist does not perform during the scheduled trip, for any reason, Caesars Entertainment may substitute a Las Vegas resort experience of equal or greater value at its sole discretion. Planet Hollywood is not responsible for transportation. Gratuities are not included. Hotel guest must present a major credit card at check-in to guarantee hotel charges not included in this prize.

ZZ Top Premium Seats

One (1) winner will receive two (2) premium tickets to the ZZ Top: 50th Anniversary Tour at Cal Coast Credit Union on August 28, 2019.

Consolation Prize: 100.7 San Diego Swag Bag

Up to (100) winners will receive a 100.7 San Diego Swag Bag with one (1) t-shirt, one (1) pair of sunglasses, one (1) lipbalm, one (1) cup, one (1) pen, and one (1) sticker. ARV: $20.00.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at the KFMB Stations, 7677 Engineer Road, San Diego, CA 92126 within thirty (30) days after notification (office visit must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. (P.T.) and 5:00 p.m. (P.T.) weekdays and must present a valid photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. Copyright . By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the entrant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each entrant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor.

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.