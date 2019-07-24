Listen to 100.7 San Diego this week from 3p-7p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the San Diego Taco and Beer Festival on Saturday, August 3rd at the Del Mar Racetrack. 25 of the best taco vendors will be paired with more than 100 local and regional breweries. Watch exciting Luche Libre Mexican wrestling, stop by the interactive photo booth, plus DJ’s, games and more!

After the races reggae favorite, Iration is live and in concert. The concert is free with racetrack admission. Details at DelMarRacing.com.