Indulge in a lavish evening of glitz & glamour as the Lafayette Hotel's Mississippi Ballroom , Louisiana Ballroom, and Conservatory transforms into a roaring Prohibition-era speakeasy, celebrating the new 2020 decade in legendary style! This next-level Gatsby revival offers a three-course New Year's Eve Surf & Turf feast, top shelf & bootleg bars, roaming performers, cigarette girls, Champagne girls, plus a LIVE DINNER SHOW, including Euphoria Brass Band and dancers vamping up the Clam shell Stage -- followed by a NYE countdown, and a midnight champagne toast.
Musical Entertainment Featuring:
• C. W. Stoneking
• Mara Kaye
• The Zzymzzy Swing Quartet
• The Deacon Diablo Dimes
• Lady Dottie & the Diamonds
• Tormenta Rey
• DJ Ratty
• Euphoria Brass Band
The Lafayette's NYE Roaring 2020s tickets are now available with EARLY BIRD pricing. Ticket prices and room rates will increase:
BOOTLEGGER ticket includes general admission to the party 9pm-1:30am. Music Lineup to be announced soon.
• $45 Early Bird On Sale Now
• $60 General Admission
• $80 Last Chance
SUPPER CLUB ticket includes three-course dinner & live show 6:30pm - 8pm (general admission sold separately). $70 per person
SPEAKEASY DRINK BUNDLE includes (10) drink tickets for standard well cocktails, beer or wine. Includes tax and gratuity for your bartender. $80 per bundle. Purchase Tickets Here
Take the elevator home with our NYE Room Package. Package includes 2 tickets to the event.. Reserve Your NYE Room Package Here
FAQs:
What is the age requirement?
-This event is for only those that are 21 or older. A valid ID is required for entry.
What are my transportation/parking options?
-Meter parking is limited around the hotel. Ride sharing and carpooling is highly recommended, as onsite parking is not available. If booking a hotel rooms package, one parking space is guaranteed with your reservation.
How can I contact the organizer with any questions?
-Please contact sales@lafayettehotelsd.com with any questions regarding the event.
What's the refund policy?
-All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges, as this event will sell out!
What do I need to bring?
-A valid ID that matches the ticket name is required for entry. This is a 21+ event ONLY. Cash bars are available and accept cash or credit card.