Indulge in a lavish evening of glitz & glamour as the Lafayette Hotel's Mississippi Ballroom , Louisiana Ballroom, and Conservatory transforms into a roaring Prohibition-era speakeasy, celebrating the new 2020 decade in legendary style! This next-level Gatsby revival offers a three-course New Year's Eve Surf & Turf feast, top shelf & bootleg bars, roaming performers, cigarette girls, Champagne girls, plus a LIVE DINNER SHOW, including Euphoria Brass Band and dancers vamping up the Clam shell Stage -- followed by a NYE countdown, and a midnight champagne toast.

Musical Entertainment Featuring:

• C. W. Stoneking

• Mara Kaye

• The Zzymzzy Swing Quartet

• The Deacon Diablo Dimes

• Lady Dottie & the Diamonds

• Tormenta Rey

• DJ Ratty

• Euphoria Brass Band

The Lafayette's NYE Roaring 2020s tickets are now available with EARLY BIRD pricing. Ticket prices and room rates will increase:

BOOTLEGGER ticket includes general admission to the party 9pm-1:30am. Music Lineup to be announced soon.

• $45 Early Bird On Sale Now

• $60 General Admission

• $80 Last Chance

SUPPER CLUB ticket includes three-course dinner & live show 6:30pm - 8pm (general admission sold separately). $70 per person

SPEAKEASY DRINK BUNDLE includes (10) drink tickets for standard well cocktails, beer or wine. Includes tax and gratuity for your bartender. $80 per bundle. Purchase Tickets Here

Take the elevator home with our NYE Room Package. Package includes 2 tickets to the event.. Reserve Your NYE Room Package Here

FAQs:

What is the age requirement?

-This event is for only those that are 21 or older. A valid ID is required for entry.

What are my transportation/parking options?

-Meter parking is limited around the hotel. Ride sharing and carpooling is highly recommended, as onsite parking is not available. If booking a hotel rooms package, one parking space is guaranteed with your reservation.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

-Please contact sales@lafayettehotelsd.com with any questions regarding the event.

What's the refund policy?

-All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges, as this event will sell out!

What do I need to bring?

-A valid ID that matches the ticket name is required for entry. This is a 21+ event ONLY. Cash bars are available and accept cash or credit card.