Five-time Academy Award®-winning Disney film — Mary Poppins — unfolds on the big screen with the San Diego Symphony orchestra performing The Sherman Brothers' charming and delightful Oscar® -winning musical score. Featuring unforgettable performances by Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, hum along to family favorites like Best Original Song winner “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” “A Spoonful of Sugar” and “Let’s Go Fly a Kite.” Tickets start at just thirty-two dollars. Tickets available for purchase Here

Artists

Ted Sperling, conductor

Date: Friday, December 13