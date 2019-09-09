At the Haunted Trail, Follow the faceless boy and let “US” treat you and your friends to a big SLICE of fun in Merlin’s Forest, keep your blinders on tight around the Birdbox Cabin! Float downstream with Pennywise, climb aboard the Ghoul Bus where Giant Babies make the wheels go round and round, Steampunk chain saw wielding clowns have the run of the trail and “STRANGER THINGS” await you in the swampy fog of the upside down world.

The Ring Girl, Chuckie, the NUN, Freddy, and Michael Myers are lurking in the dark corners of the 3,500 square foot Experiment maze…The Haunted Trail. A mile long…do you have the guts? Will your Mommy let you go?

Now for the first time, pick your time!!!

A limited number of “Timed Tickets” are available at www.hauntedtrail.net

The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park is Featured on the Travel Channel!

In a recent article, Haunt World Magazine wrote about the Haunted Trail… “The outdoor setting makes it so unique and spectacular”

The Haunted Trail and Experiment Maze of Balboa Park is located at Marston Point, at the corner of Balboa Drive and Juniper Street in Balboa Park.

For more information or to purchase advance tickets visit www.hauntedtrail.net or call 619-696-SCARE (7227).

*Save time in line, buy advance tickets.

Co-Sponsored by the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department; Enriching lives through parks and programs

The Haunted Trail and Experiment Maze of Balboa Park is not recommended for children under the age of 10.

Pregnant women and people with heart conditions will not be admitted.