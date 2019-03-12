Jingle all the way through downtown San Diego Gaslamp Quarter with your furry friends this holiday season! The Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade & Holiday Pet Market returns to the streets of the Gaslamp Quarter on Sunday, December 15th, 2019 from 12-5 pm. Along with live music, presentations, and festive fun, registrants will also receive a holiday goodie bag full of fun pet samples, toys, coupons, and other gifts. Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade!

Pet owners and their adorable companions are invited to deck the halls in the festive costumes of their choice and step out on the town during this jolly promenade and FREE pet holiday market. The 12th annual event begins under the iconic Gaslamp Quarter Archway and ends at MLK Promenade Park. Day-of registration and check-in will begin at 11:30 am before the parade kicks off at 2pm. There will be nine fun costume contests so bring your furry family members in their best holiday attire! All pets are welcome to participate in this holly-jolly good time!

Participation entry in the parade is only $15 per pet and owner duo if you pay in advance and $20 on the day of. Participants are encouraged to register in advance as space in the parade is limited and will fill up fast! To register, for more information, or to download the Pet Parade entry form, please visit HolidayPetParade.com.