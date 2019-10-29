It’s a Sunday fun-day for the entire family at the 19th Annual Fall Back Festival! This free children’s historical street faire is in the heart of downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter, with the lively festivities taking place on Sunday, November 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the Davis-Horton House on 4th and Island Avenue. Rally the gang and combine a day of play and educational fun as history comes alive while kids pan for gold with actual prospectors, observe a blacksmith displaying his trade, or saddle up for an adventurous pony ride!