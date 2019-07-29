Bayside Summer Nights concert series presents Blues Traveler, Sunday August 18 at the Embarcadero Marina Park South. Blues-rock jam band Blues Traveler is best known for its hits “Run Around” and “Hook.” Front man and harmonica player John Popper and the band return to their bluesy roots with new jams of old favorites and tunes from their latest album Hurry Up & Hang Around. Blues Traveler's brand new album "Hurry Up & Hang Around" finds the band re-energized and laser-focused stirring up an intoxicating brew of rowdy rock, smoky psychedelica, southern folk, staggering soul, and brash blues. Don’t miss Blues Traveler in their only San Diego appearance. Tickets start at just $25.

Blues Traveler:

John Popper, vocals, harmonica

Chan Kinchla, guitar

Brendan Hill, drums

Tad Kinchla, bass

Ben Wilson, keyboards

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2019

Location:Embarcadero Marina Park South

Time: 7:30pm