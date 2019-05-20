100.7 San Diego wants to send you to the 2019 San Diego International Boat Show. Sign up to win a pair of tickets plus lunch for 2 at Island Prime C Level or Coasterra on Harbor Island.

The 2019 San Diego International Boat Show® is June 6th thru the 9th. Get yourself and your boat ready for the water at Southern California’s premier summer boating event! Make your boating dreams a reality by checking out more than 150 boats for sale, as well as the latest nautical gear, gadgets and accessories.

For tickets and information, visit sandiegointernationalboatshow.com.