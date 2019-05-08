100.7 San Diego wants to blow your mind with a pair of tickets to the brand new Criss Angel MINDFREAK experience at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas! Experience a two-night stay at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino along with a meet and greet with Criss Angel himself! Enter below for your chance to win or visit https://www.caesars.com/planet-hollywood/shows/criss-angel for more information.

After more than a decade of dominating the world of magic, Criss Angel has unveiled a BRAND-NEW, fully immersive, revolutionary illusion experience – Criss Angel MINDFREAK®. Experience the show in the newly renamed Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Las Vegas. After the show stay in an all-new room at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casio in Las Vegas. The all-new 90-minute live spectacular is a groundbreaking production that integrates the most sophisticated, cutting-edge technology in the world and boasts more than 75 of Criss’ iconic signature illusions.

Tickets Include:

• Two tickets to Criss Angel MINDFREAK® live in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

• Two-night stay at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

• Meet and greet with Criss Angel