100.7 San Diego has your chance to see DSB at the Belly Up Tavern on Saturday, September 14th ! Visit https://bellyup.com/all-shows/dsb for more information.

DSB has been highly revered as the "next best thing" to Journey. They have captured the lush and signature sound of renowned vocalist Steve Perry and Journey in their prime. Complete with a band of world-class musicians, DSB remains true to Journey's musical legacy and delivers the nostalgic concert experience that will keep you believin'!