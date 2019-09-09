The Haunted Hotel has been “disturbed”, completely upset, thrown into disorderly chaos…every possessed zombie, every dead freak, every spider web, and every last drop of blood have been unearthed and re-located.

The Disturbance, created by The Haunted Hotel, is an all new “Haunt Collective” in Mission Valley.

Featuring 3 Haunted Attractions in one location and plenty of free parking.

No more downtown disorder and parking pains…just head to Mission Valley Center’s West parking lot near Target.

Plenty of FREE Parking, and 3 of the creepiest haunts you’ve ever imagined experiencing alive.

The Three Feature Haunts are;

The Haunted Hotel:

The resting dead at the Hotel have been disturbed in a big way. Moved abruptly from their quiet crypts downtown, the demented diabolic undead are pissed off. All those entering The New Haunted Hotel can taste the terror created by the turmoil of the upset souls within. Descend to the bowels of the hotel basement in the hellevator, claw your way through the bodies and unsettled Zombies permanently imprisoned in the suffocating boiler room, killer kitchen, musty old luggage room, spirit-saturated hotel bar, bloody bathrooms, and try not to lose your head in the bone chilling chainsaw bridal suite.

Kill-billy Chaos:

Immerse yourself in the dark, damp, cocoon of craziness in the backwood caverns of the Ozarks where the Hill-billy’s have morphed into drooling” Kill-billy’s” ready to go mad-ass on you and your unsuspecting friends. Inbred and Insane, these people are more a kin to stinky ol’ feral forest critters than people. The Kill-billys have oozed out of the Hills into the Valley loaded with vicious venom and vigor for “Human Hunting” this haunt season.

3-D Freak-Fest:

Confusion and creepiness envelop you as the vibrant, florescent graffiti coated walls close in on you in this pulse-pounding 3-D blacklight experience. Clowns and Freak show finds infest the corners, caverns and cracks of this maniacal maze. Possible “side show” effects may include shortness of breath, screaming, spinning, dizziness, incontinence, disorientation, thumb sucking, curling into a ball, crying hysterically, demented laughter, projectile vomiting, and mental breakdown.

THE DISTURBANCE created by The Haunted Hotel opens Friday, October 4th through Saturday, November 2nd.

For more details and to purchase advance tickets call 619-696-SCARE (7227) Or visit thedisturbance.net