Watch silly and spooky live shows and presentations, enjoy fun Halloween activities and trick-or-treat for candy and goodies throughout the colorfully decorated park.

Halloween Spooktacular is one of San Diego’s biggest fall festivals, with weekends brimming with family fun. Get in the spooky spirit and catch popular live shows like Clyde & Seamore’s Big Halloween Bash and the return of the Sesame Street Halloween Parade, join delightful Halloween dance parties and let the little ones trick-or-treat throughout the park in a safe, family-friendly environment.

Trick-or-Treat hours run from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit https://seaworld.com/san-diego/events/halloween-spooktacular/ for more details!