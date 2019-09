Listen to The Cantore Show all this week to win your way into Brick-or-Treat Party Nights at LEGOLAND® California Resort.

Brick-or-Treat Party Nights at LEGOLAND® California Resort is back for even more Halloween excitement. The entire Park is open after dark Saturday September 28th, and every Saturday night in October. The home of Halloween fun is filled with live entertainment, costume contests, trick-or-treating with candy and much more! Visit LEGOLAND.com for all the not-too-scary details.