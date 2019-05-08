This delicious showdown features dozens of gourmet tacos and tasty spirits battling out to be named Best of the Fest by voting attendees! 11am-3pm. Must be 21+ to consume alcohol. Bring your ticket to the Tacos & Spirits Revolution entrance inside HarborFest to receive your wristband.

When it comes to summer celebrations, Chula Vista HarborFest knows how to exceed expectations! Head to Bayside Park on August 17th for a jam-packed day of FREE festivities for ALL AGES! Presented by the Port of San Diego, HarborFest will feature live music, kayaking, pet parade, yoga, a pet fashion show, kid’s activities, 3 stages of live entertainment & SO MUCH MORE!

