100.7 SAN DIEGO

“CHRISTMAS CASH”

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “Christmas Cash” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of San Diego County who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of 100.7 San Diego (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes Period will begin at 9:00 a.m. P.T. on December 2, 2019 and end at 5:00 p.m. P.T. on December 20, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

During the Sweepstakes Period, listen to the station at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. weekdays (Monday-Friday) during the entry period.

The Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entrants not making a return call to the Station in the time allotted for the promotion due to the delays or drops in Internet streaming. WARNING: Online listeners to streamed broadcasts may experience a lag in transmissions due to buffering limitations and other delays in the online streaming of its broadcast signal. Due to buffering limitations, possible drops, delays and lags in online streaming, entrants should not rely on online streaming.

4. Winner Selection . Beginning Monday, December 2, 2019, listen weekdays at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. P.T. for the text-to-win code words. Text the code word to 888-570-1007 within 10 minutes. On or about 4:15 p.m. each weekday, one (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing among all eligible entries, to win the Qualifying Prize, four (4) One-Day, One-Park tickets to Disneyland Resort. Each Friday on or about 4:15 p.m. during the Sweepstakes Period, one (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected to win $1,000. Entries will not roll over from one drawing to the next.

Listeners may play the game more than once. Entrants who win a Grand Prize must wait at least seven (7) days after winning to participate in the sweepstakes again.

Prizes are nontransferable and non-assignable. Winner will be responsible for any and all taxes on the full amount awarded.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds . There will be a total of three (3) Grand Prizes to be awarded in the course of this 3-week promotion. Cash prizes will be paid by company check and will be available within 8 weeks of Winner’s completion of all required Station documents and verification of eligibility. The maximum amount of all cash prizes awarded in this Sweepstakes is limited to $3,000.

Qualifying Prizes. There will be a total of (20) qualifying prizes awarded in the course of this 3-week promotion.

Winner is responsible for all taxes associated with prize receipt and/or use. Odds of winning the Grand Prize depend on a number of factors including the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period and listeners participating at any given time. Station reserves the right to substitute any listed qualifying prizes for one of equal or greater value for any reason.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at the KFMB Stations, 7677 Engineer Road, San Diego, CA 92126 within thirty (30) days after notification (office visit must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. (P.T.) and 5:00 p.m. (P.T.) weekdays and must present a valid photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. Copyright . By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the entrant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each entrant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor.

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.