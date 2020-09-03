Enter below to win tickets to Butterfly Jungle at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park! The air comes alive with color as thousands of beautiful butterflies flit, float, and flutter around you in this much anticipated annual celebration at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park presented by Wheelhouse Credit Union, March 21 through May 10.

Guests can walk through the Butterfly Jungle, a greenhouse filled with butterflies of all colors, patterns, and sizes. There’s a special thrill in being surrounded by these fluttering beauties—and guests wearing bright colors may find the winged wonders perching on them! Enjoy taking amazing photos and “putting a face to a name” using the butterfly identification guides provided.

There’s something for everyone; a Preview Dinner on March 20 offers participants the first glimpse of this living kaleidoscope. In the glorious morning hours of March 29, guests can have a delicious breakfast followed by an early-morning visit to the habitat during Butterfly Jungle Breakfast. It all adds up to a joyful springtime experience you won’t want to miss.