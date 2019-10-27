In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to the Civic Theatre November 12 through November 17th. Tune in to hear Robin Roth play the music montage. Correctly name all the songs in the music montage to win a pair of tickets to the show!

In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of Jesus Christ Superstar comes to North America. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’. See it at the Civic Theatre, November 12-17. Tickets available now at BroadwaySD.com.