Enter for your chance to win tickets to see the ultimate musical tribute event Beatles vs Stones at the Belly Up Tavern on Friday, November 15th. In this musical shootout, world renowned tribute bands Abbey Road Tribute & Jumping Jack Flash go head to head with the music of The Beatles & The Rolling Stones.

The Abbey Road band members portray the Beatles in an award-winning, nationally touring musical biography of the "Fab Four" called In My Life - A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles. The musical gives the audience a glimpse inside the world of the Beatles from the band’s point of view, as well as hear some of the greatest songs ever written. The producers wrote the script to give the audience a chance to “be there” at pivotal moments in the extraordinary career of the Beatles: Liverpool’s legendary Cavern Club, The Ed Sullivan Show, Shea Stadium, and the final live performance on the rooftop of the Apple Corp offices.

Jumping Jack Flash honors the privilege of re-creating a Rolling Stones live performance by delivering what audiences come to see — the theatrics and power of the “Greatest Rock-n-Roll Band In The World” in its’ prime, with you in the front row! Performing song selections from all periods of The Stones’ legendary career, you can depend on hearing the band perform the hits that you still sing along to in your car (however badly).