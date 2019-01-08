Listen to The Cantore Show this Friday (8/2) to score a pair of tickets to see 'Almost Famous' coming to the Old Globe Theatre, September 13 - October 20th!

It’s all happening… San Diego, 1973. When Rolling Stone magazine hires 15-year-old William Miller to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus. Written by Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe based on his iconic film, this joyous world premiere is a celebration of community and the power of music.

Tickets for 'Almost Famous' go on sale this Friday, August 2nd at noon. The show is expected to sell out, so don't wait to get your tickets. For tickets and show information, visit TheOldGlobe.org.