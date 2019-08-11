This November, we can all use a little kindness. We're celebrating WORLD KINDNESS DAY with an exclusive screening of 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' at Edwards Mira Mesa on November 13th! Win your way into our exclusive screening by signing up below!

They are hosting Sweater Drive at the screening for WORLD KINDNESS DAY. If you donate a sweater, you'll get front-of-line privileges. You'll also enjoy an acapella choir performance of 'Won't You Be My Neighbor' before the screening!

'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' features an all-star cast including Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers, in theaters November 22nd. Don’t miss what critics are calling “heartfelt, uplifting” and “a beautiful film indeed.”