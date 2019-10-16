SAN DIEGO — Coast Boulevard in La Jolla was opened Tuesday after it was closed to cars for two months – giving some La Jolla businesses relief as their customer base returned.

Since August 9th, the City of San Diego shut down a section of Coast Boulevard to vehicle traffic as construction work was underway on Cook’s Crack, a sea cave underneath the street that was determined to be unstable and in danger of collapse.

Pedestrians were only allowed to walk on one side of the street as worked continued on the $3.2 million project.

The road closure caused a serious slow down for normally buys restaurants and other businesses, which now hope to get back to normal.

Dave Heine, who is the owner of Brockton Villa Restaurant, said he lost over 36% of his business over the past two months.

“There were a lot of lost tips and lost wages,” he said.

Heine said that he remained open for his employees who are struggling students to workers supporting their families.

“They had a real hard time over the last couple of months. We had to work real hard to motivate them,” he said.

Heine said he plans to file a claim with the city over the lost business, but in the meantime, business seems to be bouncing back with a noticeable boost in clientele as soon as the street re-opened Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the loss in profits, during part of the height of the summer season, Heine said he focused on the future.

“We are grateful it is open. It is safe. We will move forward,” he said.

Along with stabilizing the sea cave below, workers also resurfaced the roadways and re-marked the parking spots.

City officials are expected to visit the area Wednesday at the intersection of Coast Boulevard and Cave Street to discuss the project.