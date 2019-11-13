SAN DIEGO — Power was restored Wednesday morning to thousands of San Diego Gas and Electric customers in the Chollas Creek district, City Heights, the College area, Kensington, Oak Park, Rolando and Talmadge affected by a pair of outages that also prompted San Diego State University to cancel classes scheduled to start before 10 a.m.



The first blackout, affecting roughly 24,000 customers, hit shortly before noon Tuesday, when a bird made contact with transmission equipment at a utility substation, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.



More than a dozen buildings at San Diego State University were impacted by the outage, according to SDSU public affairs officials, prompting cancellation of all classes for the remainder of the day.

About 9 p.m., the school posted a statement on its website announcing the cancellation of some morning classes.



"Due to an ongoing regional SDG&E power outage impacting campus, San Diego State University has decided to delay the start of classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13," the statement said. "This means all classes scheduled prior to 10 a.m. are canceled."



SDSU facilities that lost power included the Adams Humanities, Communication, Dramatic Arts, Education & Business Administration, Exercise & Nutritional Science, Music and Student Services buildings, as well as Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union, ENS Annex, the Little Theater, Love Library, Peterson Gym, the Transit Center and parking garages 1 and 4.



A second blackout struck in the same general area about 2 1/2 hours later, the utility reported. By then, crews had restored power to about 11,000 of the initially affected customers. The cause of the later outage remained under investigation, according to SDG&E.



The last remaining customers had their power restored about 12:45 a.m., according to the utility.



The first outage also knocked out electrical service to the following San Diego Unified School District campuses: Carver, Euclid, Fay, Hardy and Ibarra elementary schools; Mann Middle School; Crawford High School; Iftin Charter School; and the Language Academy.