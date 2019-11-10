SAN DIEGO — Some have no problem airing their frustration, while others said they shouldn’t have to call out a company to get a response.

“If I don’t get a straight answer from a manger or supervisor, I take it to the next level: Google, Yelp. That is where people really look at reviews,” said Anel Rodriguez.

San Diego State Marketing lecturer Miro Copic said shaming companies on social media keeps companies honest, especially if response rates are in less than an hour.

“Two thirds of customers, believe it or not, have logged a complaint on social media. On Facebook. On Twitter or yelp – whatever it is. Nobody wants to be known as the poster child for bad service,” he said.

It is not all bad reviews. Some social media users also praise companies.

“I believe that if someone is going above and beyond, why not praise them as well,” said Rodriguez.

After News 8 producer Nicolette Harris called and went to her bank to figure out why a canceled check was cashed, nothing was done. She did not want to, but felt she had no choice but to call them out on Twitter.

Nicolette got her problem resolved almost immediately.

A Las Vegas hotel hooked up News 8 digital content producer Jennifer Lothspeich after she complained online and then asked her to take down the tweet.

“You do not want to go in a black hole, and social media does not allow you to go in a black hole. They don’t want that history online,” said Copic.

It seems like the adage still stands: The customer is always right.

“Customer service is huge. You want my money, I expect great service,” said Anel.

Forbes Magazine reports that Chick-fil-A, Trader Joes, and Aldi are known to have the best customer service.

Money Crashers said the worst are Walmart, Comcast, and Bank of America.