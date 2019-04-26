SAN DIEGO — It is National Infertility Awareness Week, and there could be some big changes coming to California after a proposed bill would require insurance companies to cover the costs of treatments like in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

The bill, which was crafted by California Assembly Woman Buffy Wicks, would make California the tenth state to require insurance companies cover IVF and other infertility treatments.

IVF which helps to implant fertilized eggs into the uterus, is considered one of the most effective reproductive procedures, but just one round can cost an average of $12,000 to $15,000. In California, insurance companies are not required to cover the costs.

A simple search online can find thousands of GoFundMe pages set up my people asking for help have a baby. Many of them are hoping to raise up to $20,000 for treatments like IVF.



Doctor Sandy Chaun works with the San Diego Fertility Center and said while many people are comfortable with the technology, they are not comfortable with the hefty price tag.

"There more and more couples seeking consultation and are more comfortable with the technology. Besides just worrying about whether it will work, I think that's compounded that it's a financial burden for most couples. When you are a physician you want to focus on the medicine and offer your patients the best. Unfortunately, some patients are limited by their financial circumstances,”



The new bill AB-767 is moving through the California State Assembly. It would clarify infertility as a disease and force insurance providers to cover IVF and other reproductive treatments.

California Assembly Woman Buffy Wicks provided News 8 with the following statement:

“I was lucky, but for thousands of Californians who suffer from infertility, options are limited or extremely expensive. I aim to change that.”