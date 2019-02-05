SAN DIEGO — Nicole Shamoun, 35, of Solana Beach and 31-year-old Sarah Lindsay Constantine of Acton, California, were identified as the two women found dead in a vehicle wreckage located in a canyon near CA-52 in San Diego over the weekend.

Shamound was identified as the passenger and Constantine was identified as the driver.

Hikers found the car where the women were located under some brush in Oak Canyon, which is part of Mission Trails Regional Park on Sunday morning.

Shirley Slee was friends with Nicole Shamoun. She still can’t believe her friend was killed over the weekend in a horrific crash.

“Nicole was just the most vibrant, lively, funny, loving, sweet person that you are ever going to meet. We just chatted and laughed, and we hugged and said, we loved each other before she left. I am just super thankful I got a chance to say goodbye,” she said.

Nicole was riding Sarah’s car early Sunday morning on CA-52 when, according to investigators, they were heading westbound in the eastbound lanes and plunged down a canyon.

Both Nicole and Sarah died at the scene.

Kevin Phillips had been dating Nicole for five years.

“She [Nicole] was just an amazing human spirit. She was such a happy person,” he said.

Kevin and Nicole had a three-year-old son, Camden.

“I do nightly prayers with him at night, and we did a prayer last night and talked to mom,” said Kevin.

Kevin said he has a lot of unanswered questions about what happened Sunday and why. He knows Nicole was in Pacific Beach and unexpectedly ran into Sarah at a bay, but why they were on CA-52 and crashed remains a mystery.

Investigators are still trying to figure out when the crash happened.

“There is no way Nicole would have gotten into a car with someone that was drinking. She was very anti-drinking and driving,” said Kevin.

Kevin said she was devoted to Camden but opened her heart to everyone.