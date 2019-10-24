SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire Department crews on Thursday afternoon quickly stopped and extinguished a brush fire near 20th and B street in Golden Hill, near downtown San Diego.

The small fire was half-an-acre. Crews received the call around 4:43 p.m. Thursday.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

