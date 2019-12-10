CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A brush fire erupted Friday evening off the 3800 block of Genesee Avenue, near Boyd Avenue in Clairemont Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.

That brush fire off the 3800 block of Genesee Avenue in Clairemont Mesa has blackened about a quarter of an acre and is posing no immediate structural threats, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Personnel aboard two water-dropping city helicopters are helping ground crews extinguish the flames, a department spokeswoman says.

According to San Diego Police Department, a driver believed to have caused the fire has been arrested. The driver is also believed to have hit several parked cars on Balboa Avenue and Mt. Alifan.

The driver who has only been identified as male is being investigated for DUI.

No injuries were reported.

In Chula Vista, fire crews halted the spread of a several-acre brush fire off the 400 block of Agua Vista Drive in Chula Vista, according to the city fire department.

No structural damage or injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.