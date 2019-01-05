SAN DIEGO — Support continues to pour in from the San Diego community and from different faith organizations around the region saying, this is time to come together especially as attacks against religious organizations to raise.

On Tuesday, with arms around each other leaders of different faiths stood together against hate at

Imam Abdel Jalil Mezgouri of the Islamic Center of San Diego said his community is offering support to the Chabad of Poway. The suspected gunman is also accused of setting fire to their mosque in Escondido.

Several other religious organizations across the county have also offered support to the Poway synagogue. The Church of Rancho Bernardo told News 8 it sent card, flowers and a $10,00 donation.

The unity of different religious groups comes at a crucial time. The Anti-Defamation League said the number of hate crimes are on the rise.

Regional director, Tammy Gillies, said, “every chief and sheriff has always said it is not a question of if but a question of when. Twelve years ago, people did not want to talk about anti-Semitism. They felt that in California we were relaxed. We were chill. Over the past few years our stats show trending up each year.”

Their report released shows that last year 59 Jews were physically assaulted – including the 13 people who were killed or wounded in the Pittsburgh shooting massacre.

That is triple the victims and twice the incidents from 2017. The report counted 1,879 anti-Semitic actions in 2018. California had the most with 341, followed by New York with 340, New Jersey with 200 and Massachusetts with 144.

“Every person should have the right to go to their house of worship and pray to the god they choose without doing that in fear,” said Gillies.

The Anti-Defamation League said less than two weeks ago, they offered a training course to police on white supremacy. Meanwhile, the ADL will host a walk against hate on May 10 at Liberty Station.

Al the money raised will go to local schools for anti-violence programs.