SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The cities of Chula Vista, San Diego, and Oceanside are among the 2019’s safest cities in America, according to a WalletHub report released Monday.

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities to determine where Americans feel most protected against life’s hazards, including nonphysical forms of danger.

The top three safest cities in America are: 1) Columbia, MD, 2) Yonkers, NY, and 3) Plano, TX.

The least safe cities in America are: 180) San Bernardino, CA, 181) Fort Lauderdale, FL, and 182) St. Louis, MO.

The city of Chula Vista was ranked 42, city of San Diego was ranked 58, and Oceanside was ranked 71.

Just north of San Diego County, Irvine had the fewest aggravated assault incidents (per 100,000 residents), 23.26, which is 63.5 times fewer than in Detroit, the city with the most at 1,477.78.

Port St. Lucie, Florida, has the fewest thefts (per 1,000 residents), 9.74, which is 7.4 times fewer than in Spokane, Washington, the city with the most at 72.11.

Washington has the most law-enforcement employees (per 100,000 residents), 643, which is six times more than in Irvine, California, the city with the fewest at 108.

Plano, Texas, and Lincoln, Nebraska, have among the fewest pedestrian fatalities (per 100,000 residents), 0.35, which is 19 times fewer than in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the city with the most at 6.66.