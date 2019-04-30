SAN DIEGO — Two separate outages left thousands of San Diego Gas and Electric customers without power Tuesday morning in the Point Loma, Ocean Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and Bird Rock areas.



The first outage was reported about 5:55 a.m., affecting roughly 3,600 customers in the Ocean Beach and Point Loma areas, SDG&E spokeswoman Helen Gao said.



By 7:50 a.m., power had been restored to all but 107 customers from the first outage and the rest were expected to regain power by 2 p.m., Gao said.



SDG&E crews investigated the outage and determined it was caused by equipment failure, she said.



A second outage was reported around 6:20 a.m., affecting 4,698 customers in the Mission Bay, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and Bird Rock areas, according to the utility company's website.



Crews determined the second outage was caused by downed power lines, Gao said.



The estimated restoration time for those customers was 11 a.m.

